READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews hoisted a stolen car out of the woods in Reading Tuesday, fire officials said.

Just before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to Route 93 North for a car that crashed into the woods, according to the Reading Fire Department.

The car was found without a driver and authorities determined it was a stolen vehicle, firefighters said.

A crane was brought in to remove the car out of the trees.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox