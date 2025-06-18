READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews hoisted a stolen car out of the woods in Reading Tuesday, fire officials said.

Just before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to Route 93 North for a car that crashed into the woods, according to the Reading Fire Department.

The car was found without a driver and authorities determined it was a stolen vehicle, firefighters said.

A crane was brought in to remove the car out of the trees.

