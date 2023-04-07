BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Burlington, Mass., worked to contain a fire that burned through a home and small wooded area near a school.

A large plume of smoke could be seen streaming from a property by Terrace Hall and Humboldt avenues early Friday afternoon, where police say flames burned near the Francis Wyman School.

The Burlington Police Department said students at the school were safe and that traffic was being redirected as the fire department sprayed down the area.

There is a brush and structure fire in the area of Terrace Hall Ave and Humboldt Ave. Hoses are across Terrace Hall Ave. the students are Francis Wyman School are safe. Access to the school should be through the driveway on driveway closest to Washington Ave. Please avoid area. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) April 7, 2023

While the reported brush fire was contained around 1 p.m. according to police, flames were still burning through a home nearby when a SKY7-HD camera flew over the scene shortly afterwards.

By 2:20 p.m., the department said in an update that the fire had been extinguished.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)