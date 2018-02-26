Crews in Houtston, TX rescue mother and children from fire

HOUSTON, TX (WHDH) — Crews in Houston, Texas rescued a mother and her children from a fire at their apartment building.

The mother was able to lift her children to the firefighters over their apartment’s balcony, before she was able to climb over the railing and down the ladder.

Sixteen apartments were destroyed by the flames.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

