LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Lynn are working to put out a fire that burned through several vehicles and appeared to spread to at least two structures on Chestnut Street.

The Lynn Fire Department said personnel were called to the area of 109 Chestnut Street on Friday afternoon where they found a 2-alarm fire burning upon arrival.

Around 1:40 p.m., a SKY7 camera spotted firefighters working to put out flames that had burned through what appeared to be a box truck and a car.

Both vehicles were tucked between two multistory structures that were also affected. The sides of both buildings facing the vehicles were visibly charred, with heavy smoke coming from their interiors.

A tree next to one of the buildings also caught fire as dozens of Lynn FD personnel aimed water into the upper-levels of each structure.

As their response continues, officials have not yet said whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

