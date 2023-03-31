LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Lynn spent Friday afternoon working to put out a stubborn fire that burned through several vehicles and spread to at least two homes on Chestnut Street, displacing ten people.

The Lynn Fire Department said personnel were called to the area of 109 Chestnut Street on Friday afternoon where they found a 2-alarm fire burning upon arrival.

Around 1:40 p.m., a SKY7 camera spotted firefighters working to put out flames that had burned through what appeared to be a box truck and a car.

Both vehicles were tucked between two multistory homes that suffered serious damage. The sides of both buildings facing the vehicles were visibly charred, with heavy smoke coming from their interiors.

Update City box 341 – 109 & 111 Chestnut St. Fire extended into the cockloft of both buildings. Orders of C-4 District Chief Lynch – Defensive operations.



First arrival photo. pic.twitter.com/gn4nc1UUsA — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 31, 2023

A tree next to one of the buildings also caught fire as dozens of Lynn FD personnel aimed water into the upper-levels of each structure.

Officials at the scene told 7NEWS that all residents from both structures had been accounted for as crews continued to spray down the area heading into 4 p.m., with both homes appearing to be total losses.

