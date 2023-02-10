PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home on Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called sometime around 5 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)