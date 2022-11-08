REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard.

The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe.

Crews could be seen focusing on a section of roof that was left charred from the flames while the rest of the building appeared to be unscathed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)