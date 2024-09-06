WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews sprayed for mosquitoes in parts of Worcester Friday night as concern spreads about the West Nile and EEE viruses.

Mosquitoes collected from the Burncoat neighborhood and near Cohasset Street tested positive for West Nile virus.

“Knowing that they have measures against something like that is comforting,” Worcester resident Henry Matthews said.

Crews started spraying at around 7:30 p.m., when the sun was setting.

Residents were advised to close street-facing windows and turn off outside air settings on their air conditioners. They were also told to keep their pets inside Friday night.

Areas in Worcester and Plymouth counties were already sprayed last month because of EEE cases there.

State officials are encouraging people to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and to use bug spray, so they do not get bitten by mosquitoes.

Families on early-evening strolls in Worcester said that if the spray reduces the risk of mosquito-borne illness, they welcome it.

“We know that there’s something going on around here. It’s better to spray and not have the risk,” Jessica Smith said.

“They tell you to close your windows, and that’s fine. I’d rather do that than get EEE,” she continued.

