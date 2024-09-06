WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are set to spray for mosquitoes in parts of Worcester Friday as concern spreads about the West Nile and EEE viruses.

Mosquitoes collected from the Burncoat neighborhood and near Cohasset Street tested positive for West Nile virus.

Areas in Worcester and Plymouth counties were already sprayed last month because of EEE cases there.

