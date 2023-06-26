PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Work moved forward on an addition to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on Monday as the first five of 20 modular units arrived at the hospital.

Together, the modular units will form a new observation unit. On Monday, a crane helped lift the structures and put them in place.

The addition will include 25 beds for incoming patients to be admitted for observation and testing before receiving care in the hospital’s emergency department.

The emergency department was originally built to serve around 25,000 patients a year. Now, staff say they are seeing almost double that figure.

“We’re seeing between 45,000 and 50,000 patients a year in that emergency department right now,” said Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth President Kevin Coughlin. “So, it’s a very small space.”

“So, it’s really important that we right-size the facility to take care of the number of patients that are coming here right now,” Coughlin said.

Hospital officials said the $14 million addition project will help streamline patient flow and reduce wait times.

Other modular units are scheduled to be delivered throughout the week.

