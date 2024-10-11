GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Friday after a gas leak was detected inside Georgetown Middle High School, the Georgetown Fire Department said.

The fire department in a post on Facebook near 11:30 a.m. said the school was evacuated and all classes had been canceled for the day.

Officials did not share any further information but said school officials were in the process of dismissing students who do not take a bus to their families.

SKY7-HD was over the scene while some people continued to evacuate from the school. Several fire officials were spotted around the school while cars streamed through the parking lot.

Georgetown Middle High School enrolls 478 students in seventh through 12th grade, according to state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

