KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a two-alarm house fire after responding to a Kingston home early Sunday morning, officials said.

The Duxbury Fire Department Ladder 1 and the deputy chief were on the scene at 32 Walter Faunce Road around 1:50 a.m., Kingston fire said.

Duxbury fire fully extended the ladder to access the roof of the home.

“Excellent work by Ladder 1’s driver who positioned the truck precisely to extend the stabilizers in a very tight space,” Duxbury fire tweeted.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

