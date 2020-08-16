Crews investigating 4-alarm house fire in Groveland

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on Saturday night in Groveland, authorities said.

Crews responding to a 911 call from a neighbor who heard an explosion and then saw flames coming from a home on Broad Street around 10:30 p.m. found a large blaze when they arrived at the scene, officials said.

The neighbor had awoken the residents before crews arrived.

The flames were difficult to knock down because of multiple additions to the home, which was built in the 1850s, fire officials said.

Two firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion but were then released, officials said.

The fire was under control at 12:20 a.m. and the scene was cleared around 4:46 a.m., according to officials.

