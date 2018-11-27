Crews investigating after Fitchburg Commuter Rail train derailed in Belmont causing long delays

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is taking a hard look at equipment after a derailment caused long delays on the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of passengers were transferred to other trains during the commute.

No one was hurt, but it turned into a commuter headache.

According to Keolis, the Fitchburg Line inbound train to Boston derailed about 8 a.m. near the Waverly Commuter Rail stop and remained stuck for hours.

Keolis and MBTA crews were on the scene throughout the morning investigating the cause of the incident.

But officials say initial observations indicate there may have been a mechanical issue, which contributed to the derailment.

The train was carrying about 800 passengers.

After being stranded for about an hour and a half, they were transferred to two other trains and continued to North Station.

