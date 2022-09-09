EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews struggled to contain a large blaze at a home in Everett Friday night.

First responders got to the multistory house on Pearl Street around 9:45 p.m., and began fighting the flames as they shot through the building’s roof.

Rony Pleytez, who lives on the second floor with his family, credits a stranger for helping notify his family that the building was on fire.

“My son was in the window. Someone was screaming to my son to get out of the apartment,” Pleytez said.

Pleytez said his wife quickly notified the family, who escaped the building to find the fire tearing through their home.

“There were big flames coming through the windows,” Pleytez said.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire as cleanup efforts began Saturday morning.

“We lost everything,” Pleytez said. “I don’t know what’s next.”

