Crews investigating ammonia leak in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to an ammonia leak Wednesday night in Wilmington.

There were 10 employees power washing equipment in one room inside the Monogram Gourmet Foods building when they hit a valve, causing ammonia to leak into the room, fire officials say.

The employees were able to shut off the valve.

The 10 employees and 75 others needed to be evacuated, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say the employee who ran to the emergency valve to shut off the ammonia did everything right.

“All the employees evacuated the building once the fire alarm was tripped,” said Wilmington Fire Chief Joe McMahon. “And then the maintenance person went out and shut the ammonia off from outside the building very quickly.”

There were no injuries reported.

The Wilmington Fire Department said they tested the air and they did not find any hazardous levels of ammonia.

An investigation is ongoing.

