ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants.

Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

