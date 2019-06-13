Crews investigating crash between pick-up truck, school bus in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - No children were injured Thursday when a pickup truck sideswiped a school bus in Plymouth, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash about 4:15 p.m. say they’re looking for the pickup truck driver, who may not know that they struck the bus.

No children were injured in the crash, according to Superintendent Gary E. Maestas.

A replacement bus was sent to pick up the remaining students and finish the route.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)