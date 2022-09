MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford.

The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of any injuries.

