DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in Dedham caused significant damage to a home earlier Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire 111 Schiller Road around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, and no injuries were reported. Dedham Fire said that crews were still on the scene as of 9 a.m. checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

