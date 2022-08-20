SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular coffee shop in Somerville went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

The Caffè Nero location at Assembly Row could be seen burning around 2 p.m. as fire engines pulled up to the heavy smoke.

Flames from the building appeared to be isolated to just the coffee shop, located in a median between two roadways and at a distance from neighboring offices and businesses.

Information on whether anyone was injured during the fire or its cause has not yet been released.

