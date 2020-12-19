Crews knock down fire at Dorchester liquor store

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to battle heavy flames at a liquor store in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a two-alarm fire on Gallivan Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. saw heavy flames pouring out of the liquor store when they arrived on scene.

Frozen water lines at 24 degree weather made the job difficult, but the crew successfully extinguished the flames, fire officials said.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $500,000, according to officials.

 

