Crews knock down fire at Dorchester liquor store

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to battle heavy flames at a liquor store in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a two-alarm fire on Gallivan Boulevard at 11:15 p.m. saw heavy flames pouring out of the liquor store when they arrived on scene.

Frozen water lines at 24 degree weather made the job difficult, but the crew successfully extinguished the flames, fire officials said.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $500,000, according to officials.

As of 11:15 all companies working on 2nd alarm fire at 757 Gallivan Blvd , Dorchester pic.twitter.com/iRgnO5lSIK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020

Fire knocked down at 757 Gallivan Blvd. Companies are starting to make up. In 24 degree weather & frozen water everywhere, the companies hung in there to stop extension to attached store. pic.twitter.com/uESceaItd4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020

Last of companies clearing out @ 757 Gallivan Blvd. frozen water lines & fingers & toes but ready for whatever comes. One member transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ for a hand injury. BFD-FIU investigating cause. Damages est above $500,000. Bldg will be turned by over to owner. pic.twitter.com/NMwEXAzwUl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020

