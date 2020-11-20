Crews knock down flames in Roxbury apartment fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded after a fire broke out in a Roxbury apartment building on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames found fire and smoke coming from the second floor of a third story building when they arrived on scene, fire officials.

Crews extinguished the fast-moving fire which caused more than $75,000 in damages, officials said.

No one was hurt.

