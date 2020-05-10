Crews knockdown heavy building fire in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were able to knockdown flames after battling a heavy fire at a building Sunday morning in Roslindale, fire officials said.

Crews responding to the fire on Cummins Highway around 3 a.m. found a heavy fire coming from a 2 and a half story building, officials said.

The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $150,000.

At approximately 3:10 am a building fire in a 2 1/2 story building at 260 Cummins Highway Roslindale. pic.twitter.com/AhaKDhULmu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 10, 2020

