Crews were seen using heavy machinery to slide boulders into place along part of Plum Island Monday amid ongoing preparations for the nor’easter set to hit the region beginning Monday night.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, starting with rain for parts of eastern Massachusetts. Snow is expected to overspread Massachusetts by Tuesday afternoon before winter weather pulls away overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much of the North Shore is expected to see between three and six inches of snow from this storm. While accumulation will be smaller than expected snow totals further west, coastal regions around Massachusetts could get hit with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The storm could also cause some flooding, with high tide around 5 a.m. and lingering rough surf. There is a coastal flood advisory in place from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday, as a result.

Hardly a stranger to flooding, coastal communities were already preparing on Sunday, loading sandbags among other efforts.

Follow the latest forecasts and more through the 7WEATHER blog.

Some schools around Massachusetts have announced closings and early dismissals for Tuesday. See the latest on closings and delays here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)