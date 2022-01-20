NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a gas line that a contractor struck at the North Andover Mall on Thursday morning.
North Andover police and fire departments, as well as Eversource and National Grid, responded to the mall following the incident.
Police are telling people not to be alarmed if they smell gas outside.
The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.
