TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at home on Madison Street in Taunton.

As of 11 p.m., it appeared the fire was out, but fire crews remained on the scene.

There was one person inside the home, according to fire officials, but that person was able to make it out safely.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)