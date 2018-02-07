WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Crews worked overnight to stay ahead of Wednesday’s storm, which will bring snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout Massachusetts.

Worcester will see about four to six inches of snow.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation did not run into any major issues during the morning commute, but they are planning on the storm to ramp up later in the day. The evening commute is expected to be messy.

MassDOT encourages anyone who can work from home to do so. They expect to have 2,500 pieces of equipment on the roadways across the Bay State.

“With this kind of storm, we’re going to start bringing in equipment early in the morning. Start pre-treating. Expect to be using things like liquid de-icers. And when the storm really grows, we’re gonna start hitting it with the plows,” said Jonathan Culliver, MassDot Highway Administrator.

MassDOT is also bracing for ice that is expected to come with this storm.

