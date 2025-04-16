HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are making preparations for the upcoming Boston Marathon on Monday.

The start line is set to be painted in Hopkinton Wednesday morning. The finish line on Boylston Street in Boston will be installed Thursday.

This year will mark the 129th running of the Boston Marathon. Fans and supporters are encouraged to gather along the 26.2-mile route.

The marathon’s spectator guide lists safety guidelines and contains a map depicting popular spots along the path.

