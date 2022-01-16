SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are preparing for downed power lines and state officials are urging drivers to travel only if necessary as a winter storm descends on Massachusetts Sunday.

The entire coast could see gusts of up to 70 mph and flooding, as a high wind warning is in effect. The wind and freezing rain are expected to affect travel, according to the state Department of Transportation, and snow is expected across Western and Central Massachusetts.

An Eversource spokesperson said hundreds of crews are preparing to restore any power outages.

“We’re not expecting a long term outage situation with this,” said spokesperson Chris McKinnon. “We’re expecting to have the appropriate amount of crews ready to roll and get started just as soon as those winds start coming down and it’s safe to put our guys up in the bucket trucks.”

