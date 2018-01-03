WINTHROP, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews are gearing up for Thursday’s storm, and making sure that they have the right equipment on hand to fix any power problems that could come after the storm.

Shelves were bare at the Woodside Ace Hardware in Winthrop Wednesday. The store is low on batteries, flashlights logs and just about anything that could keep a person and home warm.

Power companies are expecting widespread outages and there may not be any immediate fix.

“With the conditions, travel for our crews and repairs of damage may be reduced in terms of their ability to get to those locations. So that work could be delayed based on conditions,” Eversource Spokesperson Mike Durand said.

Eversource said they have line workers, tree cutters and behind-the-scenes assistance all prepositioned in areas where the most damage is expected. The thought out no heat in single digit temperatures left many taking matters into their own hands.

Paul Flanagan, who is not only Winthorp’s Fire Chief but also an electricians, said people can get into trouble trying to heat their homes on their own.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)