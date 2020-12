Even though crowds won’t be allowed because of the pandemic, Times Square will still be hosting a big show on New Year’s Eve.

Crews were setting the stage over the weekend in advance of Thursday’s show, which will be livestreamed.

Andra Day, Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Machine Gun Kelly will perform.

