Crews preparing duck boats for Patriots championship parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were busy Monday preparing the fleet of duck boats for Tuesday’s Super Bowl championship parade.

Twenty-three duck boats will hit the streets of Boston Tuesday, carrying Patriots players, coaches, and family.

The parade starts at 11 a.m.

“It’s become a tradition. We’re just happy we still get the call every year. We don’t take it for granted,” said Boston Duck Tours General Manager Bob Lawler. “We do this every time there is a championship. This is our 12th, and a lot of people don’t get one. We’re very lucky.”

Duck boat driver Rich Cohane said he’s hoping to have some players on his boat.

“I’ll be satisfied with anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)