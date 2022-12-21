GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Utility crews across the state are preparing for the possibility of localized flooding and widespread power outages as a powerful storm bringing high winds moves into the region.

In Gloucester, officials are preparing to face the teeth of the storm.

Gloucester Mayor Greg Varga said crews in the town are experienced when it comes to storms and he’s confident his emergency crews “are on top of this and they’re prepared.”

In nearby Rockport, flooding is a concern as they storm blows through.

Public works departments there are prepared to close some roads if necessary if waters rise.

Eversource crews were out in force Wednesday trimming trees in anticipation of the storm.

