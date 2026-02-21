CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Road crews are gearing up for another winter wallop — this one a nasty nor’easter that’s set to dump up to two feet of snow across parts of the state.

At the salt pile in Chelsea, crews are preparing to pre-treat roads before the storm begins Sunday night and are getting the plows ready to clear the snow as it falls and once it moves out to sea.

The jackpot area for this storm is the South Shore and Cape Cod, where up to 2 feet of snow could fall between Sunday night and Monday evening.

