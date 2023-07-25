BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT crews led a tour inside the Sumner Tunnel Tuesday, discussing progress being made as the tunnel’s two-month closure for a series of repairs continues.

The tunnel shut down on July 5. Asked this week if there’s any chance they won’t make their deadline to reopen the tunnel on Aug 31, project managers said “no.”

The tunnel is closed as part of a larger project involving repairs to the tunnel ceiling, roadway, walls and lightning.

MassDOT District 6 Highway Director John McInerney said Tuesday that crews have been working on both sides of the tunnel, which connects East Boston to downtown Boston.

“We have set work that needs to be completed by Aug. 31 to open up the tunnel for safety,” he said.

Project managers said they have been installing 16 new arches per day throughout the tunnel as crews continue to work to meet the Aug. 31 deadline.

Ultimately, 780 new arches will be put in place.

“You’ll have better lines of sight within the tunnel,” one crew member said. “We thought it was a better design than what they had.”

Roughly 39,000 people use the Sumner Tunnel each day.

Administrators now hope ongoing repairs on the nearly 90-year-old structure will improve its climate resiliency, making the tunnel safer to use for drivers who depend on it.

“It’s getting tired and it gives us an opportunity to bring it up to code,” McInerney said.

As crews continue to work, traffic is being diverted through Everett, Route One and the Ted Williams Tunnel.

Officials have urged would-be motorists to “ditch the drive,” in the meantime, and utilize public transportation.

