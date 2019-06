HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews pulled an unoccupied car out of the water in Hopkinton Sunday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a submerged vehicle in the Whitehall Reservoir at about 1 p.m. determined that there was no one in the car.

No additional information was immediately available.

Westborough Dive Unit is currently assisting Hopkinton Fire with removal of an unoccupied vehicle from Whitehall Reservoir. pic.twitter.com/hzesBfOLxU — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 23, 2019

