Crews pull person from truck following serious crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was pulled from a truck following a serious rollover accident on Friday night in Mansfield, officials said.

Crews responding to multiple reports for a serious crash by the Route 140 southbound ramp to 495 southbound just before 8 p.m. found a truck that went over a guardrail and into nearby trees, Mansfield fire officials said.

Crews used the jaws of life to free the victim who was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for serious injuries.

An investigation determined that the truck had rolled over multiple times before it went over the guard rail, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

