Crews pull submerged car from Boston’s Muddy River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews recovered a car overnight from Boston’s Muddy River, police say.

The car was in the water with its lights still on as crews and police officers worked to pull it out.

There was no word on the driver’s condition.

It is unclear what led to the car going into the river.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)