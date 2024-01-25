BOSTON (WHDH) - Service resumed along the MBTA Blue Line Thursday morning after a fire broke out along the tracks near Airport station in East Boston, officials said.

The T first reported delays around 8:45 a.m., saying service was standing by while crews investigated reports of smoke at Airport.

In an update near 9 a.m., the T said service was resuming with residual delays after a fire along the third rail.

Though the fire had been extinguished, the T in a post on X said trains may stand by while crews continued their investigation.

In another update shortly before 10 a.m., the T said the delay had cleared.

Firefighters were seen working in the track area near Airport Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

