WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A team worked to rescue a group of stranded dolphins on Cape Cod on Saturday and return them to the water.

Rescue crews found seven stranded dolphins that became stranded in the receding tide early in the morning. Five were returned to the water, two were found dead.

The International Fund for Animal Warfare returned the dolphins to the sea at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.

