BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews rescued a worker trapped inside of a freight train car filled with coal in Bridgewater Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at around 10 a.m. and the man was extricated from the car at around 1:30 p.m.

He was seen being lowered from a ladder onto a gurney and taken by ambulance to a medical helicopter.

Flying over the scene near noon, SKY7-HD spotted firefighters and crews climbing up ladders and using boards to attempt to stabilize the coal that trapped the worker.

Inside the coal-filled freight train car, the worker was conscious and alert, but buried up to his waist, officials said.

Officials said the coal acted like water — anytime crews tried to bring it away from the trapped worker, it came back in on him.

No additional details were immediately available.

