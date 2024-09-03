BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are racing to rescue a worker who is trapped inside of a train car filled with coal in Bridgewater, officials said.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at around 10 a.m. and the rescue mission remains ongoing as of 12:30 p.m.

Flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted firefighters and crews climbing up ladders and using boards to attempt to stabilize the coal that trapped the worker.

He is conscious and alert, but buried up to his waist, officials said.

Officials said the coal acts like water — anytime crews try to bring it away from the trapped worker, it comes back in on him.

No additional details were immediately available.

