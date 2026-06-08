SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old Framingham resident has died after their kayak overturned on Crystal Pond in Southboro on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported possible drowning around 4 p.m. spoke with a bystander who said a kayak had flipped over and the occupant went under the water, according to the Southboro Police Department.

Dive teams entered the water and found the body around 7:30 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

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