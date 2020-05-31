Crews recover body of missing 15-year-old in Bass River in Dennis

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing juvenile male who was last seen swimming in the Bass River in Dennis was recovered overnight, officials said on Sunday.

The teen was swimming in Bass River earlier Saturday before going under the water and not coming back up, officials said.

State police, assisting the Coast Guard with the search, said his body was recovered early on Saturday morning.

