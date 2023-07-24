Massachusetts State Police say crews recovered the body of a paddleboarder who never resurfaced after going underwater at Edgartown Great Pond on Martha’s Vineyard.

An MSP Underwater Recovery Unit was able to find the body of the 43-year-old male Monday morning, a day after another paddleboarder told officials they saw him go under the water, but never reappear Sunday evening.

According to MSP spokesperson David Procopio, state police divers helped bring the body to shore around 10 a.m. after Massachusetts Environmental Police spotted the victim using a sonar device.

“The recovery was made approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet,” Procopio stated. “The investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)