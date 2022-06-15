WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and police removed hundreds of propane tanks from a tractor-trailer that caught fire in Wakefield Wednesday, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a truck on fire on I-95 southbound in Wakefield at 11 a.m. found a Blue Rhino propane tractor-trailer had caught fire due to a brake malfunction, officials said. Firefighters removed 500 propane tanks from the truck as a safety precaution.

After first responders removed the tanks the truck was towed from the area.

