(WHDH) — Crews battled challenging conditions as they removed a boat that got stuck on top of rocks in the English Channel late Friday night.

The stricken vessel from the island Ecrehous could be seen teetering on a rock formation.

The boat was towed back to the island Jersey in between England and France just before midnight.

