AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews removed a car from the edge of the Merrimack River in Amesbury after it went through a home’s backyard, according to Amesbury fire.

Amesbury fire said the car appeared to be traveling down Rocky Hill Road and crossed Main Street on to the property. The car came to a rest at the edge of the yard and the Merrimack River.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital for observation, and the home sustained minor damage.

No fluids reportedly leaked into the the river from the car and it was removed without incident.

