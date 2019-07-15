Crews remove driver trapped in car after striking and snapping a utility pole in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was trapped inside their vehicle after crashing into a utility pole causing it to snap in half Sunday night in Carver.

Crews responding to a crash at the intersection of Gate and High street found a car under a snapped utility pole with the driver trapped in the car and live wires on top of the vehicle.

Crews worked with Carver EMS to quickly stabilize the overturned vehicle and extract the driver using the Jaws of Life.

The driver was transported to a local trauma center.

No additional information has been released.

